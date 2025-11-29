Watercolor & Dream Workshop: Home at The Creativity Loft December 3, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025

Watercolor & Dream Workshop: Home
at The Creativity Loft
Wednesday December 3, 2025 from 6:30-8:30pm

Our dreams - ideas, wishes, or hopes - need stability and a "home" to expand from.

In this workshop, you'll be guided with watercoloring to discover what home means to you so you can best fuel your creativity.

Walk away with a tangible snapshot of your dream fuel in watercolor, clear next steps, and tools to get unstuck on your dream journeys.

Experience guided by creative career coach and watercolorist, Laura Kiyoi.

These workshops are a sacred space for dreaming and community at The Creativity Loft in Shoreline every first Wednesday of the month.

No experience required & supplies provided.

Classes are held at The Creativity Loft in North City 1539 NE 177th St D, Shoreline WA 98155


