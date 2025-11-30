Always Summer Café launches two brand-new crêpes
Sunday, November 30, 2025
Always Summer Café is thrilled to announce the launch of two brand-new crêpes—crafted with care for both light brunch and relaxed afternoon snacks.
Banana & Chocolate Crêpe
A warm, delicate crêpewith sliced local bananas and drizzled with rich dark-chocolate. Perfect alongside your morning latte or as a mid-afternoon treat.
Savory option:
Pesto & Cheese Crêpe
Delicate crêpe filled with fragrant basil-pesto sauce, artisan cheese, topped with arugula and sun dried tomatoes. Ideal for a savory snack between errands or a light lunch pairing.
Crafted by a husband-and-wife team of professional designers, the café is rooted in the greater Shoreline area and devoted to welcoming spaces, handcrafted dessert, and small-batch indulgence.
|Pesto & Cheese
Stop by Always Summer Café to enjoy your choice of crêpe alongside one of the café’s signature small-batch, handcrafted locally-made ice-creams or a craft coffee.
Always Summer Café is located by the lower level entrance to Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155.
Contact information
- Website: https://www.alwayssummercafe.com
- Instagram: alwayssummer.cafe
- Google maps: https://share.google/GQmaNV5wyQpIXbmu5
