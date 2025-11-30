Always Summer Café launches two brand-new crêpes

Always Summer Café is thrilled to announce the launch of two brand-new crêpes—crafted with care for both light brunch and relaxed afternoon snacks.





Banana & Chocolate Sweet option:

Banana & Chocolate Crêpe



A warm, delicate crêpewith sliced local bananas and drizzled with rich dark-chocolate. Perfect alongside your morning latte or as a mid-afternoon treat.



Savory option:

Pesto & Cheese Crêpe



Delicate crêpe filled with fragrant basil-pesto sauce, artisan cheese, topped with arugula and sun dried tomatoes. Ideal for a savory snack between errands or a light lunch pairing.



Crafted by a husband-and-wife team of professional designers, the café is rooted in the greater Shoreline area and devoted to welcoming spaces, handcrafted dessert, and small-batch indulgence.





Crafted by a husband-and-wife team of professional designers, the café is rooted in the greater Shoreline area and devoted to welcoming spaces, handcrafted dessert, and small-batch indulgence.

Whether you're stopping in for your first coffee of the day or taking a break mid-afternoon, these crêpes bring something a little extra to our menu. We wanted to offer both a sweet moment and a savory one — and make it easy to just treat yourself and stay a little longer.