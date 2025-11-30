Always Summer Café launches two brand-new crêpes

Always Summer Café is thrilled to announce the launch of two brand-new crêpes—crafted with care for both light brunch and relaxed afternoon snacks.


Banana & Chocolate
Sweet option: 
Banana & Chocolate Crêpe

A warm, delicate crêpewith sliced local bananas and drizzled with rich dark-chocolate. Perfect alongside your morning latte or as a mid-afternoon treat.

Savory option: 
Pesto & Cheese Crêpe

Delicate crêpe filled with fragrant basil-pesto sauce, artisan cheese, topped with arugula and sun dried tomatoes. Ideal for a savory snack between errands or a light lunch pairing.

Crafted by a husband-and-wife team of professional designers, the café is rooted in the greater Shoreline area and devoted to welcoming spaces, handcrafted dessert, and small-batch indulgence.

Pesto & Cheese
Whether you're stopping in for your first coffee of the day or taking a break mid-afternoon, these crêpes bring something a little extra to our menu. We wanted to offer both a sweet moment and a savory one — and make it easy to just treat yourself and stay a little longer.

Stop by Always Summer Café to enjoy your choice of crêpe alongside one of the café’s signature small-batch, handcrafted locally-made ice-creams or a craft coffee.

Always Summer Café is located by the lower level entrance to Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155.

Contact information

