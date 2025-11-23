Magical Strings celebrates 47 years of annual Celtic Yuletide Concerts - concert in Shoreline December 14, 2025
Sunday, November 23, 2025
Shorewood Theatre 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Celtic Yuletide returns again, bringing three generations together for a lively evening of Irish music and dance, storytelling, songs of the season, and stellar Irish step-dancing.
Magical Strings’ Celtic Yuletide brings generations together for a joyful celebration as the Boulding family and special guests weave their magic with lively and soulful music, storytelling, and Irish step-dancing.
Philip and Pam’s Celtic harps, dulcimers, concertina, accordion, and more are accompanied by their grown children on violin, cello, whistles, harmonium and harp. You'll have sightings of Philip and Pam's grandchildren as they join in the music, dancing, and merriment!
Joining the band once again are our favorite Dublin guitarist/singer Colm McCarthaigh, dynamic percussionist Matt Jerrell, and the award-winning Tara Academy of Irish Dance adding their brilliance in rhythm and dance.
Become part of the family for this 47th annual gala to experience joy and warmth in the dark of winter, and feel the magic and kindle the light of Yuletide!
The Shoreline concert is being produced by the Tara Academy; so there will be loads of amazing Irish dancers at this show – you won’t want to miss it!
The Yuletide Family
Daughter Brittany, violinist with the Seattle Symphony, will appear with her parents at all the shows this year, along with her husband, Prescott, operatic baritone, who will add his vocal magic. Son Brenin, cellist and juggler, will bring his entire family, daughter Rowan (award-winning Irish dancer), her brother Haydn (champion Irish dancer and a brilliant percussionist) and award-winning dancers from the Tara Academy of Irish Dance, headed by Brenin’s wife Sara. Their son Morgan will be there, playing the organ and the tin whistle. Dublin guitarist/singer-songwriter Colm McCarthaigh will be there along with dynamic percussionist Matt Jerrell and his whole family, young dancers with their family’s Tara Academy.
About Magical Strings
Philip and Pam Boulding founded Magical Strings in 1978, the same year they began the Celtic Yuletide Concerts with their family. They have performed throughout the U.S., Canada, Ireland and Japan, toured and recorded 21 albums on four labels and build their own line of Celtic harps and hammered dulcimers for an international clientele, run the School of Magical Strings and host the Magic Hill Summer Harp Camp at their beautiful 5-acre home overlooking the Puget Sound.
Once called the “Von Trapps of the Northwest” by local media, their love of music is embraced by their five grown children and ten grandchildren age 24 years to one year old, who join the family for Celtic Yuletide.
