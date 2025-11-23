Magical Strings celebrates 47 years of annual Celtic Yuletide Concerts - concert in Shoreline December 14, 2025

The Yuletide Family

Daughter Brittany, violinist with the Seattle Symphony, will appear with her parents at all the shows this year, along with her husband, Prescott, operatic baritone, who will add his vocal magic. Son Brenin, cellist and juggler, will bring his entire family, daughter Rowan (award-winning Irish dancer), her brother Haydn (champion Irish dancer and a brilliant percussionist) and award-winning dancers from the Tara Academy of Irish Dance, headed by Brenin’s wife Sara. Their son Morgan will be there, playing the organ and the tin whistle. Dublin guitarist/singer-songwriter Colm McCarthaigh will be there along with dynamic percussionist Matt Jerrell and his whole family, young dancers with their family’s Tara Academy.





About Magical Strings





Philip and Pam Boulding founded Magical Strings in 1978, the same year they began the Celtic Yuletide Concerts with their family. They have performed throughout the U.S., Canada, Ireland and Japan, toured and recorded 21 albums on four labels and build their own line of Celtic harps and hammered dulcimers for an international clientele, run the School of Magical Strings and host the Magic Hill Summer Harp Camp at their beautiful 5-acre home overlooking the Puget Sound.





Once called the “Von Trapps of the Northwest” by local media, their love of music is embraced by their five grown children and ten grandchildren age 24 years to one year old, who join the family for Celtic Yuletide.