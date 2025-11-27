Jobs: Aqua Club General Manager

General Manager

Salary range: $55,000 - $75,000 based on experience and qualifications





Aqua Club, Inc. is currently searching for a General Manager to oversee the Club’s recreational aquatics and tennis programs and facility operations. Established in 1959, Aqua Club is a private swim and tennis club located in the Uplake neighborhood of Kenmore, Washington.





Job Description - General Manager





The General Manager (GM) of Aqua Club is a full-time annual salaried position that reports to the elected Board of Trustees. The GM is responsible for all day-to-day operations of the Club, its grounds, and facilities, and ensures a healthy, safe, rewarding, and enjoyable environment for all members and their guests. The GM manages an assistant general manager, a staff of lifeguards, and works in collaboration with other Club employees (bookkeeper, clubhouse rental manager, individual program coaches) and elected Board members.





The GM is responsible for oversight or execution of their duties, delegating to direct reporting staff as appropriate, performance to approved annual budget, and providing regular updates to the Board. This on-site position requires a willingness to work flexible hours and be a visible presence at the club, particularly during the high season (May-September), which requires more hours than the low season (Oct-April). The GM should expect to periodically work on weekends and during club events, particularly during the high

season or throughout a scheduled maintenance or repair project.











