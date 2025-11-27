Jobs: Aqua Club General Manager
Thursday, November 27, 2025
General Manager
Salary range: $55,000 - $75,000 based on experience and qualifications
Aqua Club, Inc. is currently searching for a General Manager to oversee the Club’s recreational aquatics and tennis programs and facility operations. Established in 1959, Aqua Club is a private swim and tennis club located in the Uplake neighborhood of Kenmore, Washington.
Job Description - General Manager
The General Manager (GM) of Aqua Club is a full-time annual salaried position that reports to the elected Board of Trustees. The GM is responsible for all day-to-day operations of the Club, its grounds, and facilities, and ensures a healthy, safe, rewarding, and enjoyable environment for all members and their guests. The GM manages an assistant general manager, a staff of lifeguards, and works in collaboration with other Club employees (bookkeeper, clubhouse rental manager, individual program coaches) and elected Board members.
season or throughout a scheduled maintenance or repair project.
0 comments:
Post a Comment