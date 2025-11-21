Enjoy the ShoreLights and Bites at the Lights

Photo by David Carlos

Join us for BITES at the LIGHTS, offering something for everyone at Park at Town Center throughout the Join us for BITES at the LIGHTS, offering something for everyone at Park at Town Center throughout the ShoreLights season!





Kicking things off this Friday, November 21, 2025 we are excited to welcome Dreamy Drinks (Bubble Tea & Espresso), The Marigold (Wood Fired Pizza), Levantine Cuisine (gyros, falafel, shawarma, baklava), Masthi Junction (Indian food), Sugar + Spoon (hand-crafted, safe to eat cookie dough), and Asia Crazy (Asian food, coffee, and tea) to Park at Town Center.









To see who is serving on future dates, check out the



Free parking for ShoreLights is available at the following locations: Dreamy Drinks will kick-off the event at 3:00pm.To see who is serving on future dates, check out the ShoreLights BITES at the LIGHTS calendar . Food truck vendors update it directly, so you can plan your next meal with confidence!Free parking for ShoreLights is available at the following locations:

Walgreen's parking lot across Midvale from City Hall – Park only in spots signed for city parking

Shoreline Business and Professional Center, immediately north of City Hall (17544 Midvale Ave N) – Park only in spaces not marked "Reserved"

Street parking is available on Midvale Avenue N and on N 178th Street. Links to 11/21 food trucks:

Dreamy Drinks

The Marigold

Levantine Cuisine

Masthi Junction

Sugar + Spoon

Asia Crazy Park at Town Center lies along the Interurban Trail, between Aurora and Midvale, just north of N 175th. Links to 11/21 food trucks:Park at Town Center lies along the Interurban Trail, between Aurora and Midvale, just north of N 175th.











