Dramatic burglary and police pursuit in Woodway November 19, 2025

Wednesday morning November 19, 2025 (at approximately 10:45am) Edmonds Police were dispatched to a Woodway residence located on Dogwood Place, in reference to a reported prowler.





The caller / homeowner, who was monitoring live surveillance footage, observed an unknown individual on his property and promptly contacted 911.





In the process of attempting to escape while eluding officers, the suspect/driver crashed into a responding police vehicle.





The suspect vehicle continued for several more blocks before colliding with another responding patrol vehicle and consequently becoming disabled in the 24200 block of 114th Street SW.



Two suspects then fled from that collision scene on foot. One suspect forcibly entered a nearby residence but was subdued and arrested after a struggle with the homeowner.









The arrested suspect, a 37-year-old Seattle man, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest. The BMW was confirmed as stolen out of King County, and officers subsequently recovered a stolen firearm from inside the vehicle. The BMW was impounded by investigators from the Edmonds Police Department, pending further investigation.



The male suspect was transported to a hospital for evaluation after claiming to have ingested drugs, then booked into Snohomish County Jail on multiple charges, including:

Two counts of Residential Burglary

Hit and Run

Attempting to Elude

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Malicious Mischief

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of Stolen Property

Making False Statements to a Public Servant Edmonds Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Ashley Vick of the Edmonds Police Department at 425-771-0200.



When Edmonds officers arrived, they observed a white BMW parked in the victim’s driveway. The suspect/s, who were in the process of actively burglarizing the residence, immediately fled in the vehicle.