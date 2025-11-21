Rep. Davina Duerr message to community

Rep. Davina Duerr By Rep. Davina Duerr - 1st LD By Rep. Davina Duerr - 1st LD





The federal shutdown is finally over—and the legislative session here in Washington state will begin in January, just after the holidays.





Those two events are related. Last session, we had to cut the budget because the White House cut funding to the states—for health care, transportation projects, education, and other programs.





That funding was passed by Congress, so this isn’t normal, and I’d argue it’s wrong, morally and legally. But that’s what happened.





Next session, we’ll have to deal with the economic damage done by the shutdown, federal tariffs, and other self-inflicted wounds, such as the massive health insurance increases people are facing with the loss of federal tax credits.





This is not how governments should function. Every elected leader, from mayors to lawmakers to presidents, should try to make things better, not worse. We have enough problems without manufacturing new ones.





I hope we can learn from these painful experiences and not repeat them. That we can turn the corner and work together to help all the families hurting from the rising price of groceries, housing, and health care.





Because when we do listen to each other and work together, we can fix problems.