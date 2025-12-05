Shoreline resident dies in house fire

Friday, December 5, 2025

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Friday morning, December 5, 2025 at approximately 8:15am, Shoreline Fire crews responded to a residential structure fire in the 1800 block of N 205th St. 

Meridian was blocked for hours with emergency vehicles
Photo by Joshua Morrison

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home heavily involved, with significant fire showing. Entry was extremely difficult due to a large volume of personal belongings obstructing the doors and pathways inside the residence. 

Firefighters located the sole resident and extricated him from the structure. Sadly, it was determined that he had passed away. 

Crews remained to prevent any flare-ups
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Due to the amount of material inside the home and the potential for hidden hot spots, a crew remained on scene—possibly through the night—to monitor conditions and prevent any flare-ups.


Posted by DKH at 10:53 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  