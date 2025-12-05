Shoreline resident dies in house fire

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Friday morning, December 5, 2025 at approximately 8:15am, Shoreline Fire crews responded to a residential structure fire in the 1800 block of N 205th St.





Meridian was blocked for hours with emergency vehicles

Photo by Joshua Morrison

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home heavily involved, with significant fire showing. Entry was extremely difficult due to a large volume of personal belongings obstructing the doors and pathways inside the residence.





Firefighters located the sole resident and extricated him from the structure. Sadly, it was determined that he had passed away.





Crews remained to prevent any flare-ups

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Due to the amount of material inside the home and the potential for hidden hot spots, a crew remained on scene—possibly through the night—to monitor conditions and prevent any flare-ups.








