Commons Community Action Fair - December 13, 2025
Monday, December 1, 2025
Saturday, December 13, 2025
from 10:00am – 1:00pm
Third Place Commons
17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park
Come connect, contribute, and make a difference!
With food access at crisis levels, this special event brings together local service organizations and neighbors for a morning of action, learning, and community support.
Here’s what you can do:
- Learn how local groups are feeding families and supporting our community.
- Discover volunteer opportunities where your time and talents can make a real impact.
- Participate in family-friendly activities and bring items for food and hygiene donation bins.
