Commons Community Action Fair - December 13, 2025

Monday, December 1, 2025

Join Us for the Commons Community Action Fair!
 
Saturday, December 13, 2025 
from 10:00am – 1:00pm
Third Place Commons 
17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park

Come connect, contribute, and make a difference! 

With food access at crisis levels, this special event brings together local service organizations and neighbors for a morning of action, learning, and community support.

Here’s what you can do:
  •  Learn how local groups are feeding families and supporting our community.
  •  Discover volunteer opportunities where your time and talents can make a real impact.
  •  Participate in family-friendly activities and bring items for food and hygiene donation bins.
Ten local organizations focused on food access and community care will be on hand in this open-house-style fair. It’s a wonderful chance to get involved, give back, and help strengthen our north-end communities. We hope to see you there!


