Light up Shoreline during the 2025 ShoreLights Porch Parade

Thursday, December 4, 2025

The community is invited to participate in the ShoreLights Porch Parade. Unleash your creativity, create new memories, and mark the many winter traditions celebrated in Shoreline with your Porch Display!

No porch? No problem!

Decorate your window, balcony, storefront, or any street-facing feature and register your display to be included on a virtual map. Just make sure your display is visible from the road and/or sidewalk.

Photo by Claudia Meadows

Enjoy the Lights!

Kick off your journey at Town Center Park where more than 50,000 bulbs will illuminate the ShoreLights Display through January 11. 2026. Continue your walk, ride, or drive around the city to take part in the festivities across Shoreline.

A virtual map of all registered displays will be available on December 16.

Register here by 11:59pm on December 15 to have your display included on the ShoreLights Porch Parade Map.


