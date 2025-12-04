Light up Shoreline during the 2025 ShoreLights Porch Parade





The community is invited to participate in the ShoreLights Porch Parade. Unleash your creativity, create new memories, and mark the many winter traditions celebrated in Shoreline with your Porch Display!





No porch? No problem!



Decorate your window, balcony, storefront, or any street-facing feature and register your display to be included on a virtual map. Just make sure your display is visible from the road and/or sidewalk.





Photo by Claudia Meadows

Enjoy the Lights!