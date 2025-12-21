Alerted by My Edmonds News, Rick Steves purchases property to maintain Jean Kim Foundation Lynnwood Hygiene Center

Rick Steves, left, and Jean Kim Foundation Executive Director Sandra Mears on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, at the hygiene center in Lynnwood.

By Rick Steves





So, I purchased the center and the land it sits on — the best $2 million I can imagine spending.



And now, I get to partner with the wonderful network of volunteers and caring people who run the Lynnwood Hygiene Center. Together, we’ll amp up the care-giving and bring hope to the hopeless, better than ever. And the community of my neighbors who are cold, wet, hungry, and overwhelmed…are now happy that their humble little refuge — where love gets traction, and prayers are answered — will stay in business.



This is my Christmas gift to my homeless neighbors, to the volunteers who get great joy from helping them…and, yes, to myself. Merry Christmas to all!



BTW, our local online newspaper was a critical player in all of this. Without it, I wouldn’t have even known what was happening, and today the Lynnwood Hygiene Center would be gone. And our community also wouldn’t have known about its plight.





But thanks to local, independent journalism, I learned about this opportunity to help, and our community has donated $400,000 in an effort to save the center. (Those funds will now be used to develop it through capital improvements.) Thank you to these donors — and to My Edmonds News









It’s the “season of love and giving”…but this year, doesn’t it seem more like a “season of fear and taking”? Like many of you, I’ve been saddened by the human impact of draconian government budget cuts and how angry many housed Americans are at unhoused Americans.Then, about a month ago, I learned that the only hygiene center in my neighborhood was being shut down. The property was being sold...destined to be developed.For an entire community of my down-and-out neighbors, this hygiene center is the only place to take a shower, wash clothes, repair a bike, or get a sweater, blanket, or hot meal…while also enjoying a little bit of community. And tragically, once a center like this is gone, it’s hard to imagine it popping up somewhere else in these NIMBY times.It's an invisible need… an invisible center… helping invisible people. Meanwhile, I’m haunted by the invisible impact of the insatiable greed that’s so widespread (and sadly, celebrated) in our multi-millionaire and billionaire class.