Shoreline Shop with a Cop

Shoreline Police / KCSO at the first / annual Shop with a Cop

Last Saturday, December 13, 2025, Shoreline Police held its first “Shop with a Cop” event. Last Saturday, December 13, 2025, Shoreline Police held its first “Shop with a Cop” event.











They plan to make this an annual event.

"Thank you for the incredible support from our donors: Fred Meyer, Crista Ministries, Rotary Club of Shoreline and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce.

"Special thanks to Fred Meyer for hosting us, we are grateful for your partnership in making this event possible."

--Photos courtesy Shoreline Police









Officers, together with Shoreline children and their families, browsed the shelves at Fred Meyer and filled shopping carts with presents for the children and everyone in their families.Members of the Shoreline and KCSO command staff, patrol and specialty units, assisted with this year’s Shop with a Cop.