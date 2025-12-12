Mud Bay sets sights on record support for PNW Animal Shelters with Tons of Love campaign and Giving Tree donations

Olympia, WA — Independent pet retailer Mud Bay is working to generate its largest-ever holiday support for Pacific Northwest animal shelters, with a goal of donating more than 30 tons of pet food this season.



Many shelters in the region continue to operate at or above capacity and face ongoing challenges in funding their community pet pantries. This holiday season, Mud Bay is committed to helping provide the food and supplies needed for pets awaiting adoption and for households in need of additional support.





As a longstanding Pacific Northwest company, Mud Bay has cultivated strong partnerships with 65 animal welfare organizations—each paired with a Mud Bay store in its local community.





Tons of love campaign matches manufacturers' donations to customer donations

To support its partners, Mud Bay is once again running its Tons of Love campaign. Tons of Love unites Mud Bay customers and pet food manufacturing partners, to deliver high-quality, nutritious pet food directly to shelters. When customers purchase food for their own pets, participating manufacturers contribute matching donations to Tons of Love, helping push toward this year’s goal of more than 30 tons of food delivered to animals in care.



Giving Tree allows donors to pick the shelter of their choice

At the same time, Giving Trees are available now through December 31 in all 64 Mud Bay locations in Washington and Oregon. Each tree includes donation tags from local shelters that list specific items needed for the animals they are caring for. Shoppers can select a tag, purchase the item at Mud Bay, and donate it directly to that partner organization.



To increase the impact, Mud Bay will match Giving Tree donations up to $30,000, part of the company’s ongoing commitment to animal welfare—which includes more than $1,000,000 donated annually to shelters and rescues across the region.



About Mud Bay



Founded in Olympia in 1988, family and employee-owned Mud Bay has grown to become PNW’s largest independent pet retailer, with 64 locations and over 500 employees in Washington and Oregon.





Mud Bay locations are well-known for their welcoming environments, in-depth knowledge of pet food and supplies, and ongoing commitment to animal welfare—donating over $1 million annually to animal welfare organizations in the PNW.















