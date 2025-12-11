Stewardship Foundation Community Service Award goes to creators of the LFP Climate Action Hub
Thursday, December 11, 2025
The Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation is thrilled to announce that the 2025 Community Stewardship Award will go to this amazing trio:
- Dana Campbell
- Sarah Phillips
- Mimi Bertram
Their inspiring leadership in creating the new Climate Action Hub reflects years of heartfelt volunteerism and care for our community. Thanks to their dedication, LFP continues to grow as a vibrant, connected, and sustainable place to call home.
|Climate Action Hub in Third Place Commons, LFP
We invite you to join us Thursday night December 11, 2026 from 6:30 - 9pm at our annual meeting at Third Place Commons stage to celebrate them! (See previous article)
