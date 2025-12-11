Stewardship Foundation Community Service Award goes to creators of the LFP Climate Action Hub



The Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation is thrilled to announce that the 2025 Community Stewardship Award will go to this amazing trio:

Dana Campbell

Sarah Phillips

Mimi Bertram

﻿﻿Their inspiring leadership in creating the new Climate Action Hub reflects years of heartfelt volunteerism and care for our community. Thanks to their dedication, LFP continues to grow as a vibrant, connected, and sustainable place to call home.



