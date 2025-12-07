Kenmore unveils three new Wayfinding Signs
Sunday, December 7, 2025
Kenmore, WA – The City of Kenmore recently installed three new whimsical wayfinding signs to creatively connect visitors with Kenmore’s amenities.
The signs, placed in Downtown Kenmore, Brew Row, and South Kenmore, were funded through a State of Washington Tourism (SWT) Tourism Regeneration Grant and are designed to build connections, support local businesses, and expand opportunities for visitors to engage with Kenmore’s diverse recreational and cultural offerings.
The wayfinding signs were fabricated and installed by FASTSIGNS of North Seattle. Each sign features a distinctive artistic element at the top that reflects Kenmore’s identity: a heron, a seaplane, and a cyclist.
“These new wayfinding signs and vibrant banners invite visitors to slow down, explore our local gems, and experience the unique character of our community,” said Mayor Nigel Herbig. “We’re grateful to State of Washington Tourism for their grant funding and for supporting Kenmore as an emerging destination for visitors.”
Below the sculptural elements, colorful directional arms point toward notable parks, business areas, trails, and cultural sites, and a full city map provides orientation and encourages visitors to discover new places throughout the city.
The bridge banners were fabricated by Sign Connextion and incorporate natural and recreational themes that build upon Kenmore’s sense of place.
The City applied for the grant in 2024 and was selected from a competitive pool of candidates from across Washington state. Kenmore's grant is part of the largest grant award to date for SWT, which provided a total of $780,000 in funding to 24 recipients.
This funding aims to foster safer, more inclusive, and sustainable visitor experiences while driving overnight visitation to rural and underserved communities. The grant also supports the Kenmore City Council’s goal to promote sustainable economic development strategies that enhance downtown and attract residents, small businesses, and visitors.
The three sign locations include:
- Downtown Kenmore: On 68th Avenue NE, at the northwest corner of 68th Avenue NE and NE 181st Street
- Brew Row: On SR 522, near the southwest corner of 73rd Avenue NE
- South Kenmore: On Juanita Drive NE, at the southwest corner of Juanita Drive NE and NE 170th Street
