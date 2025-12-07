Kenmore unveils three new Wayfinding Signs

Kenmore's new wayfaring signs

Kenmore, WA – The City of Kenmore recently installed three new whimsical wayfinding signs to creatively connect visitors with Kenmore’s amenities. Kenmore, WA – The City of Kenmore recently installed three new whimsical wayfinding signs to creatively connect visitors with Kenmore’s amenities.









The grant also supported newly installed banners along the Sammamish River Bridge, enhancing the artistic and playful visual elements that define a key connection point in the city.



“These new wayfinding signs and vibrant banners invite visitors to slow down, explore our local gems, and experience the unique character of our community,” said Mayor Nigel Herbig. “We’re grateful to State of Washington Tourism for their grant funding and for supporting Kenmore as an emerging destination for visitors.”

The wayfinding signs were fabricated and installed by FASTSIGNS of North Seattle. Each sign features a distinctive artistic element at the top that reflects Kenmore’s identity: a heron, a seaplane, and a cyclist. The signs, placed in Downtown Kenmore, Brew Row, and South Kenmore, were funded through a State of Washington Tourism (SWT) Tourism Regeneration Grant and are designed to build connections, support local businesses, and expand opportunities for visitors to engage with Kenmore’s diverse recreational and cultural offerings.The grant also supported newly installed banners along the Sammamish River Bridge, enhancing the artistic and playful visual elements that define a key connection point in the city.The wayfinding signs were fabricated and installed by FASTSIGNS of North Seattle. Each sign features a distinctive artistic element at the top that reflects Kenmore’s identity: a heron, a seaplane, and a cyclist.





Below the sculptural elements, colorful directional arms point toward notable parks, business areas, trails, and cultural sites, and a full city map provides orientation and encourages visitors to discover new places throughout the city.





The bridge banners were fabricated by Sign Connextion and incorporate natural and recreational themes that build upon Kenmore’s sense of place.



The City applied for the grant in 2024 and was selected from a competitive pool of candidates from across Washington state. Kenmore's grant is part of the largest grant award to date for SWT, which provided a total of $780,000 in funding to 24 recipients.



