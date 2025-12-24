WeatherWatcher: Wind Warning downgraded to Wind Advisory

Forecasted Wind Gusts in MPH

National Weather Service in Seattle The National Weather Service in Seattle has downgraded the high wind warning this morning to a wind advisory. Winds are expected to gust between 45-50mph, but there could be a localized gust of 50mph near the water. Above is the latest maximum wind gust forecast image.





From the National Weather Service:

Updated: Wed, Dec 24, 2025, 10:52:49 AM PST

Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 PM PST this evening. What: South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. A gust to 50 mph cannot be ruled out in areas closest to the waters of Puget Sound.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. A gust to 50 mph cannot be ruled out in areas closest to the waters of Puget Sound. Where: Portions of northwest and west central Washington.

Portions of northwest and west central Washington. When: Until 7 PM PST this evening.

Until 7 PM PST this evening. Impacts: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Precautionary/Preparedness actions: Precautionary/Preparedness actions: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicles. Secure outdoor objects.

This storm is going to be more like the winds we've already experienced this season, potentially less severe than some of the storms we've already had. I'm not expecting to see too much damage or anything beyond a few isolated power outages throughout the region.











