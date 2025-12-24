WeatherWatcher: Wind Warning downgraded to Wind Advisory
Wednesday, December 24, 2025
|Forecasted Wind Gusts in MPH
National Weather Service in Seattle
From the National Weather Service:
Updated: Wed, Dec 24, 2025, 10:52:49 AM PST
Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 PM PST this evening.
Precautionary/Preparedness actions:
- What: South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. A gust to 50 mph cannot be ruled out in areas closest to the waters of Puget Sound.
- Where: Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
- When: Until 7 PM PST this evening.
- Impacts: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicles. Secure outdoor objects.
This storm is going to be more like the winds we've already experienced this season, potentially less severe than some of the storms we've already had. I'm not expecting to see too much damage or anything beyond a few isolated power outages throughout the region.
