Wednesday tree fall on Perkins Way

Friday, December 19, 2025

Perkins Way in LFP was closed after a tree fell across the road
Photo by Mike Merow

After the windstorm there were power outages scattered around the area. The reason, when it was listed by City Light, was always "vegetation."

Tree across Perkins Way in LFP took down wires and utility pole
Photo by Mike Merow

On Wednesday, December 17, 2025 reader Mike Merow sent in these photos of a tree fall on Perkins Way in Lake Forest Park and the road closure during the clean up.

 

