Everyday Activists to continue demonstrations through January 2026

Monday, December 15, 2025


Even on a cold and windy day, upwards of thirty people showed up to remind motorists on Aurora of the need to stay vigilant against the cruel and illegal activities of the federal government under the current president.


New issues are drilling in the Arctic, threatening war with Venezuela, destroying boats in the Caribbean without checking to see whether they were carrying drugs or fish, and murdering the sailors instead of bringing them to to face legal charges.

Protesters gather at N 205th by Aurora Village.


