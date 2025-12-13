Shorewood Boys Wrestling goes up 3-0 on the season

Story and photos by Trish Norton









They kicked off their season on Thursday December 5, 2025 hosting Cascade High School. Shorewood put up 62 points against the Bruins, including nine wins by pin.





An Tran pins Kamiak’s Ridha Alnaiema

Shorewood traveled to Jackson on Tuesday December 9 to take on Jackson and Kamiak in a double dual. Shorewood traveled to Jackson on Tuesday December 9 to take on Jackson and Kamiak in a double dual.





“We didn’t get as many quick pins against Kamiak [as we did against Cascade], but we wrestled patiently, waited for opportunities, and then capitalized on them,” said coach Derek Norton.





Four of Shorewood’s seven pins came in late in the match as the Stormrays showed patience and stamina. Overall Shorewood finished the match with two technical falls, seven pins and a decision to end the match on top of Kamiak 55-24.





Eli Jeppsen prepares for a restart with Jackson’s Isaiah Van Diest

In the Jackson match things were much closer. “Jackson was scrappy,” said Norton. In the Jackson match things were much closer. “Jackson was scrappy,” said Norton.





Shorewood fell behind with four straight losses as things kicked off. Despite two forfeits awarding Shorewood 12 points, the Stormrays still needed a perfect second half of the match to overcome the deficit created by the early losses and upcoming forfeits.





Shorewood answered the call with four straight pins and a tech fall to finish the match, final score 41-39.



Next the Stormrays take on Marysville-Getchell @ Marysville-Getchell. The next home meet for Shorewood is the Shorewood Invitational on Saturday December 20th, starting at 9:30am.





Stormray Kai Graham sets up a pin on Jackson’s Tony Guizar

Box Score Shorewood v. Cascade 62-18



106 FF (SW) Saeed Raman

113 Emi Olivera (SW) pin Preston Chao (1:27)

120 Alex Boe-Flores (Cas) pin Derek Norton (1:15)

126 Easten Edens (SW) pin Matthew Osbjornsen (1:16)

132 Matbeal Dinka (SW) pin Ryan Nhim (:18)

138 Yaphet Habtom (SW) FF

144 Jamie Le (Cas) pin Max Eaglehead (3:52)

150 John Pernia (SW) pin Adam McPherson (1:11)

157 Eli Jeppsen (SW) pin Nour Quandeel (:57)

165 Maximus Uchkum (SW) decision Matthew Barclay (7-1)

175 Kai Graham tech fall Jaden Phan (20-3)

190 Lukas Probizanski (SW) pin Eli Higginson (1:51)

215 Babou Cham (SW) pin Johnny Coxcahua (1:20)

285 Noah Eaglehead (SW) pin Vincent Cho (1:16)



Max Uchkun pins Kamiak’s Jaiden Yoon

Box Score Shorewood v. Kamiak 55-24



106 FF (SW) Monte Bessin

113 Ben Norton (SW) pin Tony Ordonez (:39)

120 Easten Edens (SW) tech fall Andrew Do (16-0)

126 Nelson Topher (KAM) pin Justin Widyana (1:16)

132 Matbeal Dinka (SW) pin Micah Arceo (5:15)

138 An Tran (SW) pin Ridha Alnaiema (4:42)

144 Nicky Huff (KAM) pin Max Eaglehead (1:20)

150 Eoin Ritter (SW) pin Nicholas Nunez (4:02)

157 Eli Jeppsen (SW) pin Max Debolt (1:59)

165 Max Uchkum (SW) pin Jaiden Yoon (3:40)

175 Kai Graham tech fall Ian Park (17-2)

190 Lukas Probizanski (SW) pin Kibeom Kwon (1:57)

215 Babou Cham (SW) decision Ethan Pablo (7-1)

285 Daniel Titarchuk (KAM) medical default Noah Eaglehead



106 FF (SW) Saeed Raman113 Emi Olivera (SW) pin Preston Chao (1:27)120 Alex Boe-Flores (Cas) pin Derek Norton (1:15)126 Easten Edens (SW) pin Matthew Osbjornsen (1:16)132 Matbeal Dinka (SW) pin Ryan Nhim (:18)138 Yaphet Habtom (SW) FF144 Jamie Le (Cas) pin Max Eaglehead (3:52)150 John Pernia (SW) pin Adam McPherson (1:11)157 Eli Jeppsen (SW) pin Nour Quandeel (:57)165 Maximus Uchkum (SW) decision Matthew Barclay (7-1)175 Kai Graham tech fall Jaden Phan (20-3)190 Lukas Probizanski (SW) pin Eli Higginson (1:51)215 Babou Cham (SW) pin Johnny Coxcahua (1:20)285 Noah Eaglehead (SW) pin Vincent Cho (1:16)106 FF (SW) Monte Bessin113 Ben Norton (SW) pin Tony Ordonez (:39)120 Easten Edens (SW) tech fall Andrew Do (16-0)126 Nelson Topher (KAM) pin Justin Widyana (1:16)132 Matbeal Dinka (SW) pin Micah Arceo (5:15)138 An Tran (SW) pin Ridha Alnaiema (4:42)144 Nicky Huff (KAM) pin Max Eaglehead (1:20)150 Eoin Ritter (SW) pin Nicholas Nunez (4:02)157 Eli Jeppsen (SW) pin Max Debolt (1:59)165 Max Uchkum (SW) pin Jaiden Yoon (3:40)175 Kai Graham tech fall Ian Park (17-2)190 Lukas Probizanski (SW) pin Kibeom Kwon (1:57)215 Babou Cham (SW) decision Ethan Pablo (7-1)285 Daniel Titarchuk (KAM) medical default Noah Eaglehead

Lukas Probizanski (SW) pins Jackson's Carson Gilbert

Box Score Shorewood v. Jackson 41-39



113 Jaden Nguyen (JACK) tech fall Ben Norton (18-3)

120 Easten Edens (SW) FF

126 Talon Pyle (JACK) FF

132 MatBeal Dinka (SW) FF

138 Casey Peterson (JACK) major decision An Tran (10-0)

144 Ryan Lee (JACK) pin Max Eaglehead (2:56)

150 Westen Moore (JACK) pin Eoin Ritter (5:27)

157 Eli Jeppsen (SW) pin Isaiah Van Diest (1:49)

165 Max Uchkum (SW) pin Connor Carrillo (:49)

175 Kai Graham pin Tony Guizar (5:22)

190 Lukas Probizanski (SW) pin Carson Gilbert (1:14)

215 Babou Cham (SW) tech fall Elias Griffin (15-0)

285 Connor Woods (JACK) FF

106 Caden Nakajima (JACK) FF







An exciting 41-39 finish at Jackson High School put Shorewood up 3-0 on their dual meet season in 2025.