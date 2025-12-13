The Perfect Shoreline Holiday Weekend: A Local Guide to Festive Fun
Saturday, December 13, 2025
The holiday season in Shoreline is officially in full swing, and there’s no better time to enjoy the lights, flavors, and small-business charm that make our community shine.
Destination Shoreline has curated a weekend itinerary celebrating local favorites, family-friendly events, and the unmistakable warmth of the season.
Whether you’re looking for festive outings, unique shopping stops, or cozy food and drink recommendations, this three-day guide highlights some of the best ways to experience Shoreline during the holidays.
Spend your Saturday supporting local artists and makers at the Salvation Artist Collective, where you’ll find handcrafted gifts, original artwork, and plenty of creative holiday spirit. After shopping, stop into Café Aroma for a relaxing afternoon coffee or tea.
Book lovers can head to Ridgecrest Books to browse used and new titles — a perfect spot to pick up a gift or discover your next read.
In the evening, continue the festivities with a self-guided tour of the ShoreLights Porch Parade, where neighborhoods across Shoreline showcase whimsical, colorful, and beautifully decorated holiday displays.
Start your Sunday with brunch at Blackbird Café & Bar, a local staple known for its comforting menu and welcoming atmosphere. Then, enjoy a leisurely holiday shopping trip through Sky Nursery, where decorated trees, seasonal plants, and festive displays make for a memorable outing.
For an afternoon pick-me-up, stop by Mustache Milk Tea, before heading to Thai Bistro for an early dinner filled with local favorites. Wrap up the weekend at Darrell’s Tavern, where live jazz brings a classic Shoreline touch to a cozy winter night.
Celebrate Local, Support Community
This weekend itinerary highlights just a snapshot of the holiday magic happening across Shoreline. As you explore, you’ll find countless opportunities to support local businesses, connect with neighbors, and enjoy the unique charm that defines our community.
For even more holiday events, activities, and small-business spotlights, visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline, Front Door Creative, Success Minded Leader, Bri Crow Creative
