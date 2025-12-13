The Perfect Shoreline Holiday Weekend: A Local Guide to Festive Fun

The holiday season in Shoreline is officially in full swing, and there’s no better time to enjoy the lights, flavors, and small-business charm that make our community shine.





Destination Shoreline has curated a weekend itinerary celebrating local favorites, family-friendly events, and the unmistakable warmth of the season.



Whether you’re looking for festive outings, unique shopping stops, or cozy food and drink recommendations, this three-day guide highlights some of the best ways to experience Shoreline during the holidays.









Spend your Saturday supporting local artists and makers at the



Book lovers can head to Ridgecrest Books to browse used and new titles — a perfect spot to pick up a gift or discover your next read.












