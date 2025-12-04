Special promotions at Shoreline Town & Country market December 4-7, 2025

Thursday, December 4, 2025

Some special events at Shoreline Town & Country Market, 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133

December Tastings | Dec. 4-7
Sip your way into the season with a series of celebration wines, sparkling wines, and other festive beverages hand-picked by T&C’s knowledgeable team. Paired bites included. 21+. Full details.

Gingerbread House Decorating | Dec. 6 & 7
A community favorite: pre-assembled gingerbread kits go on special for $13.99, for one weekend only, with icing, candy toppings and hot apple cider provided on site. Guests/kiddos can pick up a kit at their local market and decorate in-store with help from the T&C team. Details.

Holiday Open Houses | Dec. 6 & 7
A T&C classic returns. Each market will welcome the community for an afternoon of festive samples, seasonal favorites, and visits with longtime vendors and team members. Warm, low-key and very T&C. Come say hello and discover all the little joys waiting for you. Details.


