Business Spotlight: Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool

Q & A with Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool



Q: How long have you been in business?



A: Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool has been part of the Greater Shoreline community for over 53 years. Generations of families have come through our doors, building a strong network of connection, play, and shared learning that continues to grow year after year.



Q: What service does your business provide for our community?



A: We provide cooperative early childhood education for children from birth through age five. That means families participate directly in the classroom alongside experienced teachers, creating a unique model of parent involvement, community, and connection. Shorenorth also offers parent education, helping caregivers gain tools and confidence to support their children’s growth beyond the classroom. Parents earn credit through



Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?



A: We love how family-oriented and inclusive the Shoreline community is. Whether it’s the local parks, libraries, or family-friendly events, there’s a shared value placed on connection and belonging. Our co-op families come from Shoreline and surrounding neighborhoods, and we’re always inspired by how much this community supports one another.



Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?



A: Our preschool has deep roots here — Shoreline has long been a welcoming home for cooperative education. We’re proud to be part of a network of co-op preschools connected through



Q: What’s one thing you wish your customers knew about you but never ask?



A: Many people don’t realize that cooperative preschools offer some of the most affordable early learning options in the region. Because parents share in the classroom and school operations, tuition remains low while the quality of education and sense of community remain high. It’s an incredible value — both educationally and emotionally.



Q: What inspires you each day?



A: We are inspired by the little moments that show real growth, like when a child puts on their own coat for the first time, shares a toy with a friend, or begins using their words to solve a problem. Those everyday milestones are the foundation of kindergarten readiness. At Shorenorth, we focus on the whole child by helping them build confidence, social emotional skills, and curiosity. We also support parents through education and community. Seeing families learn and grow together reminds us that we are not only preparing children for kindergarten — we are helping families thrive as a team.



Q: What programs or classes are you most excited about right now?



A: We are especially excited about our Movers class for 3-year-olds. This class focuses on the essential skills children need in preschool to begin preparing for kindergarten, such as following routines, practicing independence, working cooperatively, and building social and emotional confidence. Children explore early learning through guided play and hands-on activities in a warm and supportive environment. Parents remain part of the classroom community, which helps children feel secure as they take these important steps toward school readiness. It’s a great option for families who want a nurturing introduction to preschool expectations without the intensity of a full-time program.



Connect with Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool

17839 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

206-440-1411

shorenorth.com

shorenorth.marketing@gmail.com

Facebook: Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool

Instagram: @shorenorthcooppreschool



For more than five decades, Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool has been a cornerstone of early childhood education in Shoreline, nurturing not just young learners, but entire families.