What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – December 24 – January 6
Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Whether you’re looking to reflect, recharge, or ring in the New Year in style, Shoreline is closing out the year with creative workshops, peaceful nature experiences, festive lights, and lively New Year’s Eve celebrations. Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Christmas Eve in Shoreline with Santa and Mrs. Claus
Wednesday, December 24
9:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Park at Town Center
We are excited to share that two special guests will be joining us at ShoreLights on Wednesday, December 24! Come to the Park at Town Center (17560 Aurora Ave N.) from 9:30-10:30 PM. to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus before he's off to deliver presents across the world. This is brought to the Shoreline community by The Seattle Santa. Learn more about their program at TheSeattleSanta.com.
Transformations for the Year Ahead – Workshop
Sunday, December 28 & January 4
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Salvation: Artist Collective
Presentation & Jam Session. Bring your birth chart and see how the stars will tickle (or trigger) you in the coming year.
Release the Stress of the Season Forest Bathing
Sunday, December 28 1:00 PM
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Close out the year with calm reflection during a guided Forest Bathing session. This gentle, mindfulness-based practice encourages participants to slow down, awaken their senses, and connect deeply with the sights, sounds, and rhythms of nature. Release the stress of the holiday season and welcome the new year with renewed energy and clarity. Hosted by Cascadia Forest Therapy.
Shorelights
Park at Town Center
Celebrate the magic of the season at ShoreLights, a free, family-friendly holiday lights experience located near Shoreline City Hall. Wander through a sparkling winter wonderland filled with glowing installations, twinkling trees, and festive displays that light up the night. Bundle up, bring your loved ones, and make ShoreLights part of your holiday season. Food Trucks Friday-Sunday, Live music most Friday and Saturday nights. More Information Here.
New Year's Eve Celebrations in Shoreline, WA:
New Years Eve KARAOKE COUNTDOWN...2025
Wednesday, December 31 8:00 PM
Darrell's Tavern
NYE KARAOKE COUNTDOWN… 2025 @ Darrell’s Tavern WEDS. DEC. 31ST 8PM.... FREE!
Get ready to party! Karaoke All Night long…sing, dance, croon, scream… your way into the new year! Champagne Toast, Party Favors, Prizes, NYE Fun!
80’s Ladies + Arena – New Years Dance Party!
Wednesday, December 31 8:00 PM
Aurora Borealis Event Center
Ring in 2026 with 80’s Ladies & Arena! Dance the night away to MTV hits and arena rock classics that defined a generation! Dress in your favorite rock or New Wave outfit—there’ll be prizes for the best costumes, so go all out with your retro style!
Tickets:
• $35 (+ taxes & fees) – General Admission
• $50 (+ taxes & fees)– Reserved Seating (limited spots available)
NYE @ The Hidden Door w/ Rocket Bleach
Wednesday, December 31 8:45 PM
The Hidden Door
Come hang out on New Year’s Eve at The Hidden Door with Rocket Bleach playing all your favorite 90’s alternative and rock hits.
For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
Wishing you and yours a Happy Holiday Season and Happy New Year! We’ll be back with more Shoreline Happenings in 2026!
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline, Front Door Creative, Success Minded Leader, Bri Crow Creative, Phases Clinic
