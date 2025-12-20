Free New Year's Dance Party at Copperworks Kenmore

Photo courtesy Copperworks Kenmore

Copperworks Kenmore is throwing a proper (and free) send-off to 2025 with a New Year's Eve Dance Party on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

From 8:00pm to 12:30am, DJ Cide will keep the dance floor buzzing. Guests can toast to new beginnings with craft cocktails courtesy of Copperworks Kenmore while enjoying bites from farm-to-table kitchen De La Soil.

Glow sticks will be provided, as well as festive noisemakers to help celebrate when the clock strikes midnight. A photo op area will be set up to capture those unforgettable New Year's memories in style.

WHEN: Wednesday, December 31, 2025 from 8:00 PM - 12:30 AM





*Copperworks Kenmore is a cocktail bar, tasting room, and gathering place owned and operated by Copperworks Distilling Co.

ADMISSION: FREE

AGES: All welcome







