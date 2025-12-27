Chamber of Commerce:💙 Grateful for Our Members’ Generosity 💙

Saturday, December 27, 2025

Shoreline Shop with a Cop
Photo courtesy Shoreline Police

We are deeply thankful to our Shoreline Chamber Members who donated in support of Shop with a Cop. Your generosity directly strengthens our community and helps create meaningful, positive experiences for local children and families.

It was our great pleasure to match member donations, doubling the impact of your giving and amplifying the difference you are making right here in Shoreline. Thank you for stepping up, leading with heart, and showing what a strong business community can do when we come together.

With appreciation from the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce and the Shoreline Police Department 💙

This impact continues all year — donations can be made anytime here 


Posted by DKH at 4:35 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  