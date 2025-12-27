Chamber of Commerce:💙 Grateful for Our Members’ Generosity 💙
Saturday, December 27, 2025
|Shoreline Shop with a Cop
Photo courtesy Shoreline Police
We are deeply thankful to our Shoreline Chamber Members who donated in support of Shop with a Cop. Your generosity directly strengthens our community and helps create meaningful, positive experiences for local children and families.
It was our great pleasure to match member donations, doubling the impact of your giving and amplifying the difference you are making right here in Shoreline. Thank you for stepping up, leading with heart, and showing what a strong business community can do when we come together.
With appreciation from the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce and the Shoreline Police Department 💙
This impact continues all year — donations can be made anytime here
