What to do if you find a pet that has strayed from home:

The Regional Animal Shelter of King County (RASKC) is located in Kent in south King county. One of their buildings was severely damaged by falling trees during the windstorm and is unusable. This prompted them to publish these tips for what to do about stray pets before taking them to RASKC.



It's useful information at any time.







After being spooked by fireworks, Zoe wandered for two days in the snow. Thanks to tips from readers and her determined owners, she was reunited with her family. Photo by Dale Lydin

Note that Shoreline and Lake Forest Park contract with PAWS in Lynnwood for shelter and animal control services.