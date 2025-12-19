What to do if you find a pet that has strayed from home
Friday, December 19, 2025
The Regional Animal Shelter of King County (RASKC) is located in Kent in south King county. One of their buildings was severely damaged by falling trees during the windstorm and is unusable. This prompted them to publish these tips for what to do about stray pets before taking them to RASKC.
It's useful information at any time.
|After being spooked by fireworks, Zoe wandered for two days in the snow. Thanks to tips from readers and her determined owners, she was reunited with her family. Photo by Dale Lydin
Note that Shoreline and Lake Forest Park contract with PAWS in Lynnwood for shelter and animal control services.
What to do if you find a pet that has strayed from home:
- Check for a collar or tag.
- Walk or drive the pet around the area where they were found to see if someone is searching for them.
- Ask neighbors or a mail carrier if they recognize the animal.
- Use social media. Snap a photo and post it on Facebook (local community pages, Lost Pets of King County, and others), Nextdoor, and other platforms.
- Check for a microchip at a vet’s office or an animal shelter.
- File a found pet report at kingcounty.gov/FoundAPet.
If you find a litter of kittens:
- Do not take them immediately. Their mother may just be out hunting for food.
- Leave the area. Their best chance of survival is with their mother.
- Visit humaneworld.org/found-kittens for guidance.
Did You Know?
- Approximately 14% of all dogs brought in as "strays" to RASKC are redeemed by their families. The number for cats is even more alarming at 3%!
- 70% of lost dogs are found less than a mile from their home - often within just a few blocks.
- Cats seen outdoors may be indoor/outdoor pets or community cats living nearby. Research shows that cats are 13 times more likely to reunite with their owners if left in place rather than taken to a shelter.
- Microchips and license tags work! Pets with microchips are three times more likely to make it back home. Make sure your pets are licensed and microchipped and that their information is up to date! Pets with licenses can be returned without a trip to the shelter.
For more information about RASKC, visit kingcounty.gov/pets or TailsFromRASKC.com
