Op-Ed: Support the Shoreline Historical Museum as we take the next steps into our future

In Gratitude Event at the Museum featuring a special ukulele performance by Ken Doutt!

To all of our friends of the Museum,

The ADA pathway completed

Weatherproof interpretative panels

Informational Kiosk Now we are only one year out for a self-sustaining Miyawaki Forest to give back to the Earth and reduce our carbon footprint!



A substantial portion of our collection has been successfully rehoused in order to promote research access and future exhibit development.



With the departure of Kenneth Doutt, our former Director and Robby Grillo, our Collections Manager, assuming the role of Director, our staff is now reduced to one. With your support, we will continue to expand our team in order to achieve the goals of a holistic and inclusive history for the communities we serve.



With gratitude,



Armand Micheline

President, Board of Trustees





The footsteps of history start here in a rustic little red house hidden in plain sight at 185th and Linden Avenue N. Within these walls, gems of the past reside, and growth continues. The recently unveiled artifacts whisper the mastery of crafts from generations gone by. The Miyawaki Forest is alive with the sounds of life. From the gentle hum of a bee to the lively song of a bird, the forest has become their home.The Shoreline Historical Museum, sustained by an energetic and visionary community, lives and thrives in collecting the stories and wisdom of the past as well as preserving the footsteps of today for future generations.This year, with your support, we took many steps into that future.We reached three crucial milestones for our King Conservation District funded Miyawaki Forest Project: