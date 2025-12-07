November 2025

Shoreline Market Report

November saw 37 home sales, a slight dip from 40 in October, and 9.8% lower year-over-year than the 41 sales in November 2024.





Year-to-date, Shoreline has recorded 389 sales in 2025, compared to 466 during the same period in 2024 — a 16.5% decrease, consistent with slower buyer activity throughout the year.



Median Price





The median sale price in November was $760,000, down from $827,500 in October, and 1.94% below November 2024’s $775,000.





Year-to-date, the median sits at $840,000, compared to $848,500 in 2024, showing a modest 1% year-over-year decline.



Price per Square Foot





The average price per square foot rose to $491 in November, up from $464 in October, and 2.3% higher than $480 in November 2024.





Year-to-date, the average is $515, compared to $516 in 2024 — virtually unchanged, reflecting stable overall value despite a less competitive environment.





Days on Market





Homes spent an average of 39 days on market in November, up slightly from 38 in October, and faster than 42 days in November 2024.





Year-to-date, the average is 29 days, compared to 26 in 2024, indicating a more measured market pace in 2025.



Sold-to-List Price Ratio





In November 2025, homes sold at 100.05% of list price, slightly above 99.98% in November 2024, and flat month-over-month.





Year-to-date, the average stands at 101.5%, compared to 102.07% in 2024, showing fewer bidding wars and more balanced pricing.



Summary





The Shoreline market in November 2025 continued to reflect a steady, price-conscious environment.





While sales volume is down and days on market are up, pricing has held firm overall — with median and per-square-foot prices only slightly below 2024 levels.





Buyers remain cautious amid economic uncertainty and elevated mortgage rates, but well-priced listings are still selling near asking, and November’s price-per-foot rebound shows demand for quality homes remains.





As the year winds down, Shoreline is closing out 2025 in a balanced, stable position, with opportunities for both buyers and sellers who are aligned with current market realities.











Lella Norberg is a long-time Shoreline resident and a Managing Broker with Windermere Real Estate Shoreline. Feel free to reach out anytime with questions about the market or your home’s value - always happy to help! lnorberg@windermere.com

By Lella Norberg