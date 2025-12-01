20mph school speed zones by Einstein and Kellogg now begin at 7:15am

Monday, December 1, 2025

Starting December 1, 2025 school speed zone flashing beacons around Kellogg and Einstein Middle Schools will begin flashing earlier, at 7:15am.

This because of students traveling to Zero Period, which begins at 7:30am. 

As a reminder, when school speed zone flashing beacons are active, drivers must travel at or below 20mph.

Also remember that no matter what time of day, drivers must always yield to pedestrians in crosswalks. 

School speed zone flashing beacons will turn off at 7:35am and will turn back on again at their usual time of 8:10am.



Posted by DKH at 2:02 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  