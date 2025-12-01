20mph school speed zones by Einstein and Kellogg now begin at 7:15am

7:15am. Starting December 1, 2025 school speed zone flashing beacons around Kellogg and Einstein Middle Schools will begin flashing earlier, at





This because of students traveling to Zero Period, which begins at 7:30am.





As a reminder, when school speed zone flashing beacons are active, drivers must travel at or below 20mph.





Also remember that no matter what time of day, drivers must always yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.





School speed zone flashing beacons will turn off at 7:35am and will turn back on again at their usual time of 8:10am.













