20mph school speed zones by Einstein and Kellogg now begin at 7:15am
Monday, December 1, 2025
This because of students traveling to Zero Period, which begins at 7:30am.
As a reminder, when school speed zone flashing beacons are active, drivers must travel at or below 20mph.
Also remember that no matter what time of day, drivers must always yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.
School speed zone flashing beacons will turn off at 7:35am and will turn back on again at their usual time of 8:10am.
- Einstein is located at 19343 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177
- Kellogg is located at 16045 25th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
