Gingerbread Night - Middle School Night



Heading into cozy season, we'll have a night of cookie baking and gingerbread house construction. Along with some laser tag among some giant "gingerbread" houses!

December 6, 2025 from 6pm to 10:30pm for Middle school youth only!









More information on our teen programs go to shorelinewa.gov/teens

(Note that Teens at the Shoreline Teen Center are old enough to check themselves in and out. While staff support them while they’re here, we are not able to supervise once they leave the building.)





This is a program of City of Shoreline Recreation.







