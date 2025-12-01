Gingerbread Night - Middle School Night

Monday, December 1, 2025


Heading into cozy season, we'll have a night of cookie baking and gingerbread house construction. Along with some laser tag among some giant "gingerbread" houses!

December 6, 2025 from 6pm to 10:30pm for Middle school youth only!

More information on our teen programs go to shorelinewa.gov/teens

Questions email landerson@shorelinwa.gov

(Note that Teens at the Shoreline Teen Center are old enough to check themselves in and out. While staff support them while they’re here, we are not able to supervise once they leave the building.)

This is a program of  City of Shoreline Recreation.


Posted by DKH at 2:12 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  