Celebrate London New Year's Eve at Sno-King Folk Dance

Sno-King Folk Dance Club

photo by Birgit Ages December with the Sno-King Folk Dance Club



December 31, 2025 in the afternoon from 1:30 - 4:00pm in the afternoon from 1:30 - 4:00pm





New Year's Eve party

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club.





The kicker is that 4:00pm here is midnight in London. This way you dance and drive in daylight, getting home before the barflies are crashing on the roads. It will be an all request program.





Potluck snacks to share are encouraged.





Join us every Wednesday from 7:00-9:00pm for our regular dances, where you can expect dances from many countries. There will be partner, no-partner, and set dances. You don't need to bring a partner.

Wednesday December 10th is set teaching night, starting at 6:45pm. A Scottish set will be taught.

Saturday December 13th is our winter party, 7:00 - 9:00pm. Please bring snacks to share.

NO DANCE DECEMBER 24!

On the other Wednesdays this month the dances taught will be from Bulgaria, Sweden (Sami), Macedonia, and Albania, all no-partner.

$8.00. First time free.





Information:



