SR 20 North Cascades Highway closes for the season Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 6pm

North Cascades Highway before the snows

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

WINTHROP – State Route 20 North Cascades Highway will close for the winter season at 6pm Thursday, December 4, 2025. WINTHROP – State Route 20 North Cascades Highway will close for the winter season at 6pm Thursday, December 4, 2025.









With current snow loads in avalanche pathways and snow showers forecast in the North Cascades beginning Friday, crews determined it is time to close for the safety of the traveling public and crews.The earliest closing date for the North Cascades Highway was Oct. 17, 2007. The latest seasonal closure date was Jan. 3, 1990.

Rainy Pass (elevation 4862 feet) and Washington Pass (elevation 5475 feet) will close between Ross Dam trailhead (milepost 134) and Silver Star gate (milepost 171). Depending on conditions, the closure points are typically moved to lower elevation closure points later in the season, moving to the Newhalem gate (milepost 120) on the west side and Early Winters gate (milepost 178) on the east side.The Washington State Department of Transportation will close SR 20 North Cascades Highway for the winter due to conditions and avalanche risk.