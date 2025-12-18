December recipe from Town & Country Market: Prosecco Panna Cotta
Thursday, December 18, 2025
|Prosecco Panna Cotta
From our friends at locally owned Town & Country Market, 15505 Westminster Way N. here's a fun dessert for holiday gatherings.
Name: Prosecco Panna Cotta
Difficulty Level: Easy
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Cook Time: 5 Minutes
Yield: 6 Servings
Description: Raise a glass to dessert with this elegant Prosecco panna cotta! Light, silky, and delicately bubbly. Garnished with bright tangerine and jewel-like pomegranate, it captures a festive sparkle in every spoonful.
Ingredients:
- ½ cup Prosecco
- 1 pack unflavored gelatin
- 1 cup milk
- 2 cups heavy cream
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract (or 1 vanilla bean scraped)
- Zest of 1 orange
- Pinch of salt
- 4 tangerines or mandarins, segmented
- ¼ cup pomegranate arils
- ¼ cup Prosecco (Italian white wine)
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- Almond cookies, optional
- Fresh mint, optional
In a small bowl or measuring cup add the gelatin pack to the prosecco and give it a good mix. Set aside.
In a saucepan over medium heat add milk, cream, sugar, vanilla, orange zest and salt. Mix and heat until mixture is lightly bubbling around the edges and sugar is dissolved.
Add prosecco and gelatin to the pot. Mix again until incorporated and dissolved.
Divide creamy mixture into 6 small glasses or bowls. Refrigerate for at least 12 hours or until set.
When ready to serve, toss tangerine segments with prosecco and sugar. Let sit for 5 minutes. Add pomegranate. Divide fruit on top of each panna cotta. Add an almond cookie and sprig of mint if you choose and serve!
Happy Holidays!
