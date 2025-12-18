December recipe from Town & Country Market: Prosecco Panna Cotta

Prosecco Panna Cotta

From our friends at locally owned Town & Country Market, 15505 Westminster Way N . here's a fun dessert for holiday gatherings.

½ cup Prosecco

1 pack unflavored gelatin

1 cup milk

2 cups heavy cream

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract (or 1 vanilla bean scraped)

Zest of 1 orange

Pinch of salt

4 tangerines or mandarins, segmented

¼ cup pomegranate arils

¼ cup Prosecco (Italian white wine)

1 tablespoon sugar

Almond cookies, optional

Fresh mint, optional









Name:Difficulty Level: EasyPrep Time: 10 MinutesCook Time: 5 MinutesYield: 6 ServingsDescription: Raise a glass to dessert with this elegant Prosecco panna cotta! Light, silky, and delicately bubbly. Garnished with bright tangerine and jewel-like pomegranate, it captures a festive sparkle in every spoonful.In a small bowl or measuring cup add the gelatin pack to the prosecco and give it a good mix. Set aside.In a saucepan over medium heat add milk, cream, sugar, vanilla, orange zest and salt. Mix and heat until mixture is lightly bubbling around the edges and sugar is dissolved.Add prosecco and gelatin to the pot. Mix again until incorporated and dissolved.Divide creamy mixture into 6 small glasses or bowls. Refrigerate for at least 12 hours or until set.When ready to serve, toss tangerine segments with prosecco and sugar. Let sit for 5 minutes. Add pomegranate. Divide fruit on top of each panna cotta. Add an almond cookie and sprig of mint if you choose and serve!Happy Holidays!