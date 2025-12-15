WeatherWatcher: Another Wind Advisory is in effect; Heavy rainfall last week but not in Shoreline
Monday, December 15, 2025
|Radar image of rainfall December 9th, 2025 at 8:11 PM PST
showing the Olympic Mountain Rain Shadow
Another atmospheric river is moving in overnight Sunday into Monday morning, bringing with it another wind advisory and more flooding to local rivers. Winds this time are expected to gust between 45mph and 55mph, especially just north of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.
From the National Weather Service in Seattle:
Updated: Sun, Dec 14, 2025, 3:47:54 PM PSTWind advisory remains in effect from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Monday.
Precautionary/Preparedness actions:
- What: South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected.
- Where: Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
- When: Overnight Sunday to 10pm PST Monday.
- Impacts: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
- Additional Details: Due to saturated grounds from previous heavy rain, expect more widespread impacts with these winds.Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicles. Secure outdoor objects. Secure outdoor objects.
Forecast: More rain is on the way, between about a quarter inch to a half inch overnight into Monday morning. Monday is expecting another quarter to a half inch of rain, putting us between a half inch and 1 inch of rainfall over the next 24 hours. Temperatures are expected to be very warm as well, with a high temperature near 60°F on Monday. South winds 15 to 30 mph gusting up to 45-55mph.
Breezy conditions continue Tuesday and pick up a bit more Tuesday night with gusts to 30mph. More rain is expected Tuesday as well. Rain is in the forecast for every day this week and through next weekend. Temperatures will trend downwards as the week progresses, however.
High temperatures on Wednesday are coming down to the mid to upper 40's. Thursday's high temperature is expected to be near 50°F, and then Friday through the weekend temperatures are coming down to the low to mid 40's. Mountain snow is expected to return to rebuild that lost snowpack from last week's storms.
Last week's highlights:
- High Temperature: 56.7°F (Wednesday)
- Low Temperature: 45.3°F (tied with Thursday and Friday mornings)
- Rainiest day: 0.61 inches (Monday)
- Total rainfall: 1.29 inches
- Average temperature: 49.3°F (10°F above normal)
|Rainfall accumulation compared to average at the Echo Lake / North ridge weather station
We totaled the week out at 1.29 inches of rain, bringing the month to date total to 2.00 inches of rain, just shy of our 2.17 normal for this point in the month. We've benefited from an impressively strong Olympic Mountain rain shadow this past week which spared us from the worst of the atmospheric rivers. The rest of the region got between 3-12 inches of rainfall.
Temperatures were far above average, which is typical during atmospheric river events in Western Washington. Our low temperatures were averaging above our normal high temperatures for this time of year. Longer range forecasts are hinting at some even cooler weather towards the end of the month and year.
