Volunteer positions open on the Shoreline Planning Commission

Tuesday, December 23, 2025


Get involved and help shape the future of Shoreline by serving on the Planning Commission!

The City Council is looking for volunteers to serve on the Planning Commission for four-year terms beginning in April 2026. The volunteers who serve on the Shoreline Planning Commission provide recommendations to the City Council on land use, growth, and development issues.

You may also drop it off in person to the City Clerk’s Office on the first floor of City Hall. Applications are due by 5:00pm on Friday, January 9, 2026.


