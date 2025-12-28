Sno-King International Folk Dance Club
Sunday, December 28, 2025
Photo by Mary Ann Tracy
Another year has Sno-King still doing dances from around the world. Our hallmark is variety, so we do dances in many formats- couple, no- partner, and set dances, and you are welcome to join us every Wednesday from 7:00 pm to 9:00pm.
You don't need to bring a partner. We start with requests, have a short lesson, and continue with a program of dances mixed with more of your requests.
Saturday January 10, 2026 is our monthly party, 7:00-9:00pm. This is THE SNO-KING BIRTHDAY PARTY!. Cake will be served. Paid up members get in free; of course you don't have to be a member to dance with us.
Wednesday January 14 is set teaching night, from 6:45-9:00pm. Sets take longer to teach so we start early, and if you come late you may not be able to join a set. Tesselation, an American set devised by our former president, will be retaught.
On the other Wednesdays, dances from Bulgaria, Serbia, and Scotland will be taught.
Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood. $8.00. First time free.
Contact information:
- website
- Email dancesnoking@gmail.com
- Phone: 425-610-9393
