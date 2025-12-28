Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

Photo by Mary Ann Tracy

Another year has Sno-King still doing dances from around the world. Our hallmark is variety, so we do dances in many formats- couple, no- partner, and set dances, and you are welcome to join us every Wednesday from 7:00 pm to 9:00pm.





You don't need to bring a partner. We start with requests, have a short lesson, and continue with a program of dances mixed with more of your requests.



Saturday January 10, 2026 is our monthly party, 7:00-9:00pm. This is THE SNO-KING BIRTHDAY PARTY!. Cake will be served. Paid up members get in free; of course you don't have to be a member to dance with us.



Wednesday January 14 is set teaching night, from 6:45-9:00pm. Sets take longer to teach so we start early, and if you come late you may not be able to join a set. Tesselation, an American set devised by our former president, will be retaught.



On the other Wednesdays, dances from Bulgaria, Serbia, and Scotland will be taught.









Contact information:



