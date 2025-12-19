Ten years of free community meals at Ronald Commons Café

Free community meals at Ronald Commons Café

Every Thursday doors open at 5:30pm

Ronald United Methodist Church

accessible basement door in back of the building

Shoreline, WA 98133

The project was made possible when RUMC sold part of its property to Compass Housing Alliance for the development of Ronald Commons , an affordable housing development.

Ronald Commons Café (RCC), will celebrate its 10th anniversary and more than 100,000 meals served on January 22, 2026.RCC offers free community dinners every Thursday starting at 5:30pm.RCC began in 2016 through a collaboration among Ronald United Methodist Church (RUMC) Richmond Beach Congregational United Church of Christ, Dale Turner YMCA, Shoreline Covenant Church, Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church, and was later joined by First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach.