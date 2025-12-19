Ten years of free community meals at Ronald Commons Café
Friday, December 19, 2025
Free community meals at Ronald Commons Café
Every Thursday doors open at 5:30pm
Ronald United Methodist Church
accessible basement door in back of the building
Shoreline, WA 98133
Ronald Commons Café (RCC), will celebrate its 10th anniversary and more than 100,000 meals served on January 22, 2026.
RCC offers free community dinners every Thursday starting at 5:30pm.
RCC began in 2016 through a collaboration among Ronald United Methodist Church (RUMC) Richmond Beach Congregational United Church of Christ, Dale Turner YMCA, Shoreline Covenant Church, Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church, and was later joined by First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach.
Ronald Commons, an affordable housing development.
Volunteers launched RCC serving around 40 meals a week; by year’s end they served 80 to 85.
The café grew steadily, averaging 150 meals weekly by 2020 During the pandemic, RCC pivoted to meals-to-go and provided 75 brown bag lunches weekly for Prince of Peace Lutheran Church’s meal program.
Over the years, RCC has partnered with diverse community groups, including preparing Bosnian dishes for Eid al-Fitr in 2017—a contribution that earned volunteers a KSER 90.7 “Community Impact” award.
RCC relies on volunteers to set up, serve, and clean up each week. New volunteers are always welcome and can sign up through this link
The café also seeks an additional volunteer chef to lead one meal per month and assist with prep on other weeks.(link to more information)
Join us in celebrating a decade of shared meals and community connection!
