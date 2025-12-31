Alphabet Resistance on Tuesday December 30, 2025
Wednesday, December 31, 2025
Alphabet Resistance
"12-30-25 HAPPY RESISTING NEW YEAR from ALPHABET RESISTANCE! Leave your comfort zone in 2026! Have the courage to stand up for your rights. Apathy kills Democracy."
The Alphabet Resistance is still going strong, showing messages to I-5 motorists and signs to local drivers on the 50th Street overpass in north Seattle.
Typified by the ability to convey a message in ten words, two dozen volunteers stand on the freeway overpass each holding a sign with one letter.
