Governor Ferguson announces historic investments in affordable housing, executive order to help establish housing agency
Friday, December 19, 2025
|Ferguson, speaking at Beacon Pacific Village in Seattle
SEATTLE — On Thursday, December 18, 2025 Governor Bob Ferguson announced $244 million in housing investments and signed an executive order to form a task force dedicated to the creation of cabinet-level housing agency.
The proposals include $237 million in investments in the capital budget – Washington’s largest state-funded housing investment in a supplemental budget.
In light of the recent historic flooding in Washington state, a portion of Ferguson’s housing proposals address the state’s flooding response and recovery.
The proposed investments also build and protect thousands of affordable housing units, make it easier for first-time home buyers to enter the market, support clean energy upgrades and energy efficiency and accelerate the process to build housing.
Executive Order 25-12 creates the Washington State Task Force to prepare for establishing the Department of Housing. This task force will serve as the state’s problem-solving hub for expanding housing supply statewide and engaging a broad range of stakeholders to identify gaps and opportunities for all housing types.
“The need for more affordable housing is urgent,” Governor Ferguson said. “These historic investments will not only help respond to Washington’s housing affordability crisis — they help build a foundation of safety, security and opportunity for thousands of Washingtonians.”
Executive Order 25-12 creates the Washington State Task Force to prepare for establishing the Department of Housing. This task force will serve as the state’s problem-solving hub for expanding housing supply statewide and engaging a broad range of stakeholders to identify gaps and opportunities for all housing types.
The task force will provide recommendations for the work, structure and costs of a housing agency by November 2026.
0 comments:
Post a Comment