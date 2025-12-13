Shoreline Fire standing by for flood emergency response

A sampling of flood events from Snohomish county, south King county, and east.

King, Snohomish & Skagit counties are experiencing record flooding. Evacuation orders are still in effect and more may follow. State and local responders, including Shoreline Fire, are fully activated to protect lives and property. King, Snohomish & Skagit counties are experiencing record flooding. Evacuation orders are still in effect and more may follow. State and local responders, including Shoreline Fire, are fully activated to protect lives and property.

Some rivers are starting to recede but more weather may be on the way as more storms are expected starting on Sunday through Tuesday.





Central Puget Sound, including Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, is still in the rain shadow of the Olympic Mountains, but areas north, east, and south of us are experiencing extreme water-related problems.



The mountain passes keep closing as landslides wash across the road - and take out sections of the road.



The Cedar River in Renton was so high it was hitting bridges. It is carrying logs and debris.



Ebey floodplain in Everett is being evacuated.



Towns on the Skagit flood plain are advised to evacuate. Mount Vernon, Burlington, La Conner, Edison, Conway and Stanwood were evacuated for fear of dam failure.





Leavenworth has no power.



16 rivers are expected to overflow their banks.



The town of Duvall is cut off with water over the road both north and south.



Helicopters and marine rescue are saving people who are stranded on submerged cars and isolated by flood waters.



And that's just a sampling.



Flood Risk Map:

Does someone you know need help or shelter due to flooding?