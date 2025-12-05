Reminder: North City Tree Lighting Festival Saturday December 6, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025

Santa and his elves from the 2024 event
Photo by Claudia Meadows
North City Tree Lighting Festival
Saturday, December 6, 2025 
from 6:30pm - 7:30pm
Les Schwab, 17754 15th Ave NE

Santa will be back in North City this year for the North City Tree Lighting Festival! 

This year’s festival will once again feature free fun for the entire family, including live music, warm beverages, and photos with Santa Claus. 

The Tree Lighting Festival is produced by the North City Business Association in partnership with the North City Neighborhood Association and the North City Water District. 

Generous in-kind contributions have been made by the local Les Schwab, and North City Business Association members, including Gabbert Architects/Planners, and the Around the Sound Community Band.

If you can, please bring a new unwrapped gift to donate to Les Schwab’s Holiday Toy Drive for Kids.


