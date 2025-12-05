Reminder: North City Tree Lighting Festival Saturday December 6, 2025



Santa will be back in North City this year for the North City Tree Lighting Festival!





This year’s festival will once again feature free fun for the entire family, including live music, warm beverages, and photos with Santa Claus.





The Tree Lighting Festival is produced by the North City Business Association in partnership with the North City Neighborhood Association and the North City Water District.





Generous in-kind contributions have been made by the local Les Schwab, and North City Business Association members, including Gabbert Architects/Planners, and the Around the Sound Community Band.





If you can, please bring a new unwrapped gift to donate to Les Schwab’s Holiday Toy Drive for Kids.









from 6:30pm - 7:30pm