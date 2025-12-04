Christmas Ship at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park December 4, 2025

Thursday, December 4, 2025

Photo courtesy Argosy

On Thursday, December 4, 2025 the Argosy Christmas Ship will anchor near the beach at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. There will be entertainment from the Christmas Ship as well as entertainment and bonfires on shore.

Thursday, December 4, 7:30 – 9:00 p.m.
Richmond Beach Saltwater Park – lower shelter and beach

Hosted by City of Shoreline and Richmond Beach Community Association


