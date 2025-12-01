Free yoga class at Richmond Beach Library December 6, 2025
Monday, December 1, 2025
19601 21st Avenue NW, Shoreline WA 98177
Relax and Renew with Yoga
Unplug from the world of to-do lists and technology. Plug into the empowering and nourishing sources of renewal. Emerge recharged, nourished and supported to meet the days ahead.
Registration required (9 spots remaining) Register for event
You can also register by phone 206-546-3522 or stop by in person.
Read more about the source of renewal within us in Heidi's blog article, Yoga for Renewal.
