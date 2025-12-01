Free yoga class at Richmond Beach Library December 6, 2025

Monday, December 1, 2025

Join Heidi Lynné on Saturday, December 6, 2025 from 11:30am - 12:30pm for a free yoga class at the Richmond Beach Library 19601 21st Avenue NW, Shoreline WA 98177

Relax and Renew with Yoga
 
Unplug from the world of to-do lists and technology. Plug into the empowering and nourishing sources of renewal. Emerge recharged, nourished and supported to meet the days ahead.

Registration required (9 spots remaining) Register for event

You can also register by phone 206-546-3522 or stop by in person.

Read more about the source of renewal within us in Heidi's blog article, Yoga for Renewal.

