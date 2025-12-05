Travels with Charlie: Fall is Falling into Winter

Early southern sunset at Horizon View Park

Photo by Gordon Snyder

By Gordon Snyder By Gordon Snyder









This tree is ready for winter

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Our afternoon walks are mostly in low light, the air is fresh and crisp. Charlie obviously loves romping, sniffing and even posing for me to take a photo. Our afternoon walks are mostly in low light, the air is fresh and crisp. Charlie obviously loves romping, sniffing and even posing for me to take a photo.





Take some time during our short days and get outside. Breath...





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder







The days are getting shorter with the sun setting way south and clouds dimming our daylight. Afternoons are when Charlie and I head out for some sniffs and fresh air. We see Fall is Falling into Winter at that time of day.