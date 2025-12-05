Travels with Charlie: Fall is Falling into Winter

Friday, December 5, 2025

Early southern sunset at Horizon View Park
Photo by Gordon Snyder

By Gordon Snyder

The days are getting shorter with the sun setting way south and clouds dimming our daylight. Afternoons are when Charlie and I head out for some sniffs and fresh air. We see Fall is Falling into Winter at that time of day.

This tree is ready for winter
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Our afternoon walks are mostly in low light, the air is fresh and crisp. Charlie obviously loves romping, sniffing and even posing for me to take a photo.

Take some time during our short days and get outside. Breath...

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


