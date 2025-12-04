Paul Lewing and Rupa Palasamudram studio sale December 6-7, 2025
Paul Lewing's studio sale is this weekend, Saturday and Sunday December 6 and 7, 2025 from 10 am - 5 pm, at his studio at 105 N 200th St. in Shoreline.
|Acrylic painting by Paul Lewing
Paul will be showing his acrylic paintings and ceramic tiles and trivets, and Rupa Palasamudram will be showing her functional porcelain pottery and horsehair raku vessels.
|Pencil neck bulbous horsehair raku vase
by Rupa Palasamudram
This year we’re going to try something new. For folks who can’t make it to the show, we’re going to see if we can do video tours, using FaceTime if you have an iPhone or WhatsApp if you don’t. The number for me is 206-919-2664, or for Rupa 607-296-9262.
Paul is available Friday afternoon, Sunday, and Monday afternoon.
Paul's larger paintings can be viewed at his website,
And once again, we’re encouraging everyone to bring their friends, forward our emails, and share this with everyone in your community.
