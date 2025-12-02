Cruise into the New Year with Argosy
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Argosy’s New Year’s Eve Cruises return for an unforgettable night of celebration while taking in breathtaking views of the Seattle skyline and the Space Needle’s iconic fireworks display.
This year, Argosy Cruises will offer two different experiences for readers to choose from, perfect for partying the night away or relaxing with a warm cup of cocoa!
NYE Party Cruise (21+ and requires a valid ID to board)
- December 31st from 9:30pm to 12:30am
- Choice of cruise route with boats departing from Pier 55 on the Seattle Waterfront and AGC Marina on Lake Union
- Views of the Seattle skyline and the Space Needle's midnight fireworks display*
- Dress to impress and snap stunning photos on the deck
- Live DJ spinning the party hits, perfect to dance the night away with your friends!
- Complimentary champagne toast at midnight
- Full-service bar offering specialty cocktails, local beer and wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and snacks for purchase
Fireworks Watch Cruise (All ages welcome)
- December 31st from 10:30pm to 12:30am
- Departs from Pier 55 on the Seattle Waterfront
- Comfy-casual dress code encouraged. Bring blankets and cozy up on the deck!
- Views of the Seattle skyline and the Space Needle’s midnight fireworks display*
- Complimentary hot cocoa or apple cider
- Full-service bar offering drinks, local beer, and wine, and snacks for purchase
