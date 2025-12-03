Graphite Arts Center announces Winter/early Spring 2026 classes
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
202a Main St, Edmonds WA 98020.
ArtLab Spring Series | Experimentation with process, methods and materials
Explore your creativity and connect with the community in our dynamic space.
Sign up a friend - art classes make great gifts! All skill levels are welcome.
Watercolor For Relaxation | January 7, 6:00-8:00PM, $45 + $10 supply fee
Unwind, let-go and paint to de-stress
Landscapes | January 21 & 28, 6:00-8:00PM, $90
Create unique nature scenes
FEBRUARY
Paint Your Partner | February 4, 6:00-8:00PM, $45 + $15 supply fee
Connect with a friend or partner through painting
BIG Words: Bold Typographic Paintings | February 18 & 25, 6:00-8:00PM, $130
Experience bold, large-format painting
MARCH
Creative Drawing Techniques | March 4, 6:00-8:00PM, $45 + $15 supply fee
Creative approaches using pencil, pen, charcoal & ink
Exploring Plants in Art | March 18 & 25, 6:00-8:00PM, $90
Use plants for artistic inspiration
APRIL
Watercolor For Relaxation | April 1, 6:00-8:00PM, $45 + $10 supply fee
Unwind, let-go and paint to de-stress
Poetry and Collage: Fun with Words and Images | April 8, 6:00-8:00PM, $50
Play with words, images and colors
ArtLab Spring Series | Experimentation with process, methods and materials
- Mark Making in Ink | April 22, 6:00-8:00PM, $50
- Gelli Plate Printing | April 29, 6:00-8:00PM, $50
- Mixed Media Collage | May 6, 6:00-8:00PM, $50
About Graphite Arts Center:
Graphite Arts Center is a dynamic, creative space in Edmonds, WA, dedicated to fostering artistic engagement and community connections. Offering studio spaces, communal workspaces, workshops, and exhibitions, the Center serves as a hub for artists of all levels to create, collaborate, and inspire.
Our mission is to be a creative art space where people feel welcomed and inspired. Our vision is to make art accessible.
