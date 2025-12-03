Graphite Arts Center announces Winter/early Spring 2026 classes

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Join us for a class in the new year at Graphite Arts Center in Edmonds, 202a Main St, Edmonds WA 98020.

Explore your creativity and connect with the community in our dynamic space. 

Sign up a friend - art classes make great gifts! All skill levels are welcome. 


Watercolor For Relaxation | January 7, 6:00-8:00PM, $45 + $10 supply fee
Unwind, let-go and paint to de-stress

Landscapes | January 21 & 28, 6:00-8:00PM, $90
Create unique nature scenes

FEBRUARY

Paint Your Partner | February 4, 6:00-8:00PM, $45 + $15 supply fee
Connect with a friend or partner through painting

BIG Words: Bold Typographic Paintings | February 18 & 25, 6:00-8:00PM, $130
Experience bold, large-format painting

MARCH

Creative Drawing Techniques | March 4, 6:00-8:00PM, $45 + $15 supply fee
Creative approaches using pencil, pen, charcoal & ink

Exploring Plants in Art | March 18 & 25, 6:00-8:00PM, $90
Use plants for artistic inspiration

APRIL

Watercolor For Relaxation | April 1, 6:00-8:00PM, $45 + $10 supply fee
Unwind, let-go and paint to de-stress

Poetry and Collage: Fun with Words and Images | April 8, 6:00-8:00PM, $50
Play with words, images and colors

ArtLab Spring Series | Experimentation with process, methods and materials
Contact workshops@graphiteartscenter.org with questions.

About Graphite Arts Center:

Graphite Arts Center is a dynamic, creative space in Edmonds, WA, dedicated to fostering artistic engagement and community connections. Offering studio spaces, communal workspaces, workshops, and exhibitions, the Center serves as a hub for artists of all levels to create, collaborate, and inspire. 

Our mission is to be a creative art space where people feel welcomed and inspired. Our vision is to make art accessible.


