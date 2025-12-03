European holly – Puget Sound Forest menace

English holly female with red berries

Ilex aquifolium female By Richard Olmstead By Richard Olmstead

English holly male in flower

Ilex aquifolium male



Stokes, D.L., Church, E.D., Cronkright, D.M., & Lopez, S. 2014. Pictures of an invation: English holly (Ilex aquifolium) in a semi-natural Pacific Northwest forest. Northwest Science 88: 75-93. Nonnative English holly (Ilex aquifolium L.) associated with reduced cover and diversity of common native understory plant species



Church, E.D., Stokes, D.L. & Gold, W.G. 2025. Nonnative English Holly (Ilex aquifolium L.) Associated with Reduced Cover and Diversity of Common Native Understory Plant Species. Natural Areas Journal 45: 198-208.







