Saturday, December 13, Friends of the Lake Forest Park Book Sale

Saturday, December 6, 2025


Saturday, December 13, 2025 Friends of the Lake Forest Park Book Sale

The main sale will be in the library meeting room, but there will be books in the lobby as well, where families will be lining up to see Santa Claus. 

There will be fiction, non-fiction, children and teen books plus collections of Christmas and other winter holiday books, a large collection of Native American books, cookbooks, gardening books, and books relating to the Pacific Northwest.

Pricing for the Sale: The standard price will be $1 per book for both hardbacks and trade paperbacks unless otherwise marked. 

The Friends of LFP Library love these opportunities to get pre-loved books into the hands of the community!


