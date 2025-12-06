Free photos with Santa at Aurora Borealis December 8, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025


FREE photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus at Aurora Borealis on Monday December 8, 2025 plus FREE hot cocoa & cookies.

December 8th from 6:30pm–8pm — just bring your own camera and donate two non-expired, non-perishable food items! 🥫🍝 

All donations support the St. Vincent de Paul Shoreline Holiday Food Drive — come spread some cheer and help our community!

Aurora Borealis 16708 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133



Posted by DKH at 1:18 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  